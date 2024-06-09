Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 125.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $803.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

