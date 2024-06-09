Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,687 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 207,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,840. The stock has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $131,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

