Dymension Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.06 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $456.51 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,024,059,858 coins and its circulating supply is 174,930,512 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,023,958,794 with 174,795,392 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.60580756 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $24,935,155.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

