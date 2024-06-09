DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.