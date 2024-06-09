DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises approximately 0.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,674,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.