Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,225,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,000. Banco Bradesco comprises 7.7% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404,902 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885,211 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,021,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,265 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 202.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,835,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 15,206,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,061,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

