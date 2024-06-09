Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after acquiring an additional 348,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

