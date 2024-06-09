Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.