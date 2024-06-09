Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 960.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,028 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.