DigiByte Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $174.99 million and $7.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,234.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.03 or 0.00674597 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00115089 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008365 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00038753 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00253108 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00053182 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00081348 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,058,970,410 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.