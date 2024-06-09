DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $176.15 million and $6.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,700.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.70 or 0.00681050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00115441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00247099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00082022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,060,454,156 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

