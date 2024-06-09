Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,183 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

