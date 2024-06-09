Desjardins Weighs in on Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

