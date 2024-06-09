Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.85%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

