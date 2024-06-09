Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 0.2% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,533. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

