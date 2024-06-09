Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $21.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,044.31. 248,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $902.07 and its 200 day moving average is $826.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

