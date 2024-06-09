Crypterium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $134,078.66 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $134,078.66 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,696,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

