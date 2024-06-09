CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

