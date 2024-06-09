Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CREX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CREX Free Report ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 4.27% of Creative Realities worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

