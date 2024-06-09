Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $845.58. 1,593,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $512.50 and a 1-year high of $850.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

