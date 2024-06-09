CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Tsai Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 3.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 246,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

