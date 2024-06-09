Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPAY. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.50.

Corpay Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $259.01 on Wednesday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

