Contrasting Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $621.60 million 2.73 $192.30 million $3.68 8.83 Mizuho Financial Group $60.60 billion N/A $4.69 billion $0.30 13.30

Profitability

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70% Mizuho Financial Group 6.45% 5.24% 0.19%

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers; solutions based on capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers corporate finance and transaction banking srvices; sales and trading services; investment products; pension funds; and ALM and investment services, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management, as well as management of fixed income, equity, and other securities portfolios. Additionally, the company provides online banking, cash management solutions, currency transaction, trade finance, custody, yen correspondence settlement, and research and consulting services; trust, securitization and structured finance, and stock transfers; and private banking and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

