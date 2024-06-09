Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 56,549 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,549 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 7,632,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,286. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

