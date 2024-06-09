Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 388,850 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $51,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,978. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

