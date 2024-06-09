Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $145.38.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.