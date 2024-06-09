Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 939 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FirstService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.98. 99,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,499. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $171.94.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

