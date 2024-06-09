Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,091 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

