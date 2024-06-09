Connectus Wealth LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 53,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

