Connectus Wealth LLC Has $25.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.22. 1,523,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

