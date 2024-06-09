Connectus Wealth LLC Has $168.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,668 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

