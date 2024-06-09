Connectus Wealth LLC Has $12.92 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,638,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

