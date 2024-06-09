Connectus Wealth LLC Has $11.84 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $39.36. 2,646,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

