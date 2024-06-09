Connectus Wealth LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.42. 566,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.