Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 825.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,468 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,933 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $32,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 2,411,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.