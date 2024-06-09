Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price objective on the stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.92) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.97) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCC

Computacenter Price Performance

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,742 ($35.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,760.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,584.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 47.40 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,046.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.70), for a total value of £88,010 ($112,761.05). Corporate insiders own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.