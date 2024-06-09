Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

