Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £148.18 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.85).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.41).
- On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($188.34).
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 465.20 ($5.96) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 466.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
