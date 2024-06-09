Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £148.18 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.41).

On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($188.34).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 465.20 ($5.96) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 466.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 536.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.09) to GBX 425 ($5.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.40).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.