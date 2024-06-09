Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

