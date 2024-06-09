Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 6.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.22. 1,523,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

