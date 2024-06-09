Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

