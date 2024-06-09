Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.