Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,376 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

