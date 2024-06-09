CastleKnight Management LP Sells 191,900 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of LSB Industries worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

LSB Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LXU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 321,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,978. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

