CastleKnight Management LP Sells 1,608,084 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608,084 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.17% of Applied Digital worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 71.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 332,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

APLD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 3,319,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $552.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.38. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

