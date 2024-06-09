CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 60,600 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of WideOpenWest worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.3 %

WOW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 479,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

