CastleKnight Management LP Invests $513,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 398.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $127,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,136.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,225 shares of company stock worth $10,725,351. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 303,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,226. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.