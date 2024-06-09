CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 432,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.14% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 164,406 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 4,387,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,204. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

