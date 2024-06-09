CastleKnight Management LP Has $370,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 488,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 476,160 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 292,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 33,498,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

