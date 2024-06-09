CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 3,041,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

